'Dune: Part Two' released in theatres on March 1, 2024

'Dune: Part Two' star that left entire cast star struck

Dune: Part Two features a star studded cast as the leads however one legendary actor left Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler, star struck.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, Christopher Walken left the stars in awe as Chalamet referred to the actor as an “absolute legend” to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Zendaya revealed, “I didn't speak, I was too nervous.” As she recalled the moment, she began to stutter, adding, “I mean, what? I didn't even — I was like, ‘Hi.’ I didn't even speak to him.”

Butler, the 32-year-old star stated how he met Walken “in the hair and makeup” trailer on the set of Dune: Part Two.

Referring to the Oscar-winning Deer Hunter actor, Butler gushed, “I mean, he’s a legend.”

The Wonka star who also met Walken during the hair and makeup process, added, “I hadn't seen King of New York, so I watched King of New York when I was on set and I just was blown away.”

In Dune: Part Two, by writer-director, Christopher Walken portrays the role of Padishah Emperor, Shaddam IV, who plots to revoke the royal house of Paul Atreides.