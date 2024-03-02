Kate Middleton has not been seen out in public since her last appearance on Christmas

Kate Middleton’s absence highlights fragility of slimmed down monarchy

Kate Middleton’s absence from the public view since the surgery and the bizarre theories surrounding her illness shows the fragility of “slimmed-down monarchy.”



Kate, the Princess of Wales, has not made any public appearance since she was last seen at Christmas when she joined Prince William and their kids at their annual family walk to church in Sandringham.

In January, the Palace revealed that Princess Kate was admitted in The London Clinic after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery” and would not be back for Royal duties till Easter.

Speaking on the matter, royal correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News that it there was a “major problem” with Kate, the Palace would have announced it.

Reacting on Prince William’s last minute pull out from the memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece, he added, "I'm assured that it's that the Princess of Wales is still doing well, which suggests to me it's nothing to do with Kate.”

ALSO READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton need to take big decision to save monarchy

“I also understand that Prince William's absence has nothing to do with King Charles's health either. The King has cancer and therefore is not attending any public engagements at the moment.

"So the question is, well, what on earth is it? And surely they would tell us if it's a major medical issue,” the expert continued.

"He has future engagements in the diary and I understand that they are not going to be affected. So I don't think it's a major cause for alarm,” he added.

"But what it does show us is that this slimmed-down monarchy, has become very slim indeed in the last month or two.

"It is quite fragile because we've only had one senior member of the British Royal Family in attendance at this memorial service for King Constantine of Greece, who was Prince William's godfather before he passed away and that was Queen Camilla."