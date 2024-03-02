 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Meghan Markle's latest photo

Meghan Markle was pictured smiling with friends on the slopes of Powder Mountain near Salt Lake City in Utah

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Meghan Markles latest photo
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Meghan Markle's latest photo

US actress Jennifer Aniston has showered love on Meghan Markle and her ‘best of friends’ latest photos as the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a skiing trip.

Meghan Markle’s friend and model Kelly McKee Zajfen took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the trip.

Read More: King Charles gets new title amid calls for his abdication

She posted the pictures including that of Meghan with caption “Beyond grateful for the best of friends! What a trip!”

Kelly went on to say, “Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time, adventures, and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day.”

Meghan was pictured smiling with friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak, the pilates business owner on the slopes of Powder Mountain near Salt Lake City in Utah.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's absence highlights fragility of slimmed down monarchy

Fans and friends have expressed their views on the photos.

The Friends star also showered love on the post by pressing the heart button.

King Charles gets new title amid calls for his abdication
King Charles gets new title amid calls for his abdication
Gisele Bundchen ready to go public with new beau Joaquim Valente: Insider
Gisele Bundchen ready to go public with new beau Joaquim Valente: Insider
Kate Middleton's absence highlights fragility of slimmed down monarchy
Kate Middleton's absence highlights fragility of slimmed down monarchy
Billie Eilish has Christian Bale to thank for her breakup?
Billie Eilish has Christian Bale to thank for her breakup?
Kourtney Kardashian shares styling tip for new mommies
Kourtney Kardashian shares styling tip for new mommies
Taylor Swift won't release her songs about Travis Kelce; Here's why
Taylor Swift won't release her songs about Travis Kelce; Here's why
Dwayne Johnson expresses remorse while honoring late father
Dwayne Johnson expresses remorse while honoring late father
50 Cent to release new thriller novel: 'a page-turner'
50 Cent to release new thriller novel: 'a page-turner'
Bianca Censori 'wants kids' with Kanye West despite parents' disapproval
Bianca Censori 'wants kids' with Kanye West despite parents' disapproval
'Dune: Part Two' star that left entire cast star struck
'Dune: Part Two' star that left entire cast star struck
Jim Reeve, British executive producer, breathes his last at 64
Jim Reeve, British executive producer, breathes his last at 64
Taylor Swift's first impression of Travis Kelce revealed
Taylor Swift's first impression of Travis Kelce revealed