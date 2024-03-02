Meghan Markle was pictured smiling with friends on the slopes of Powder Mountain near Salt Lake City in Utah

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Meghan Markle's latest photo

US actress Jennifer Aniston has showered love on Meghan Markle and her ‘best of friends’ latest photos as the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a skiing trip.



Meghan Markle’s friend and model Kelly McKee Zajfen took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from the trip.

She posted the pictures including that of Meghan with caption “Beyond grateful for the best of friends! What a trip!”

Kelly went on to say, “Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time, adventures, and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day.”



Meghan was pictured smiling with friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak, the pilates business owner on the slopes of Powder Mountain near Salt Lake City in Utah.

Fans and friends have expressed their views on the photos.

The Friends star also showered love on the post by pressing the heart button.