King Charles gets new title amid calls for his abdication

Britain’s King Charles has received new title, "especially dear" to the monarch amid calls for his abdication.



Citing a statement from palace, royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said “NEW: The King has taken on the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Welsh regiment.”

Queen Elizabeth II held the role "with great affection" for 16 years.”

He further said, “I'm told this role is ‘especially dear’ to His Majesty as his first military appointment as Prince of Wales was as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales (pictured), a position he held for 37 years before their amalgamation in 2006.”

Royal expert Rebecca English also confirmed the new title of King Charles, saying: “Buckingham Palace: On St David’s Day The King ‘has been pleased’ to take on the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Welsh regiment.”

The announcement came amid calls for King Charles abdication following his cancer diagnosis last month.