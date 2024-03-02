 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

Tom Brady asks ex Gisele Bundchen if she cheated on him with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady reportedly had questions after Gisele Bundchen started dating Joaquim Valente

Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Tom Brady wasted no time in asking his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen if she had cheated on him after news of her affair with Joaquim Valente broke.

According to multiple outlets, the Brazilian beauty was already dating the jiu jitsu trainer when she was still with the former NFL quarterback.

Rumours of Gisele dating Joaquim broke just weeks after the model finalized her divorce with Tom. However, she denied the allegations in an interview with Vanity Fair.

But her PDA filled outing with the instructor earlier this year in Miami raised eye brows as fans were convinced Gisele and Joaquim have been together since Tom’s divorce.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bundchen ready to go public with new beau Joaquim Valente: Insider

“Tom himself had questions,” an insider told Life & Style. “He straight out asked her if she cheated and Gisele denied it and that was that.”

Snaps of his ex-wife kissing Joaquim, however, “were still hard for Tom to see,” the insider said, “despite the fact that he’s also dating people again.”

As for Gisele, “She doesn’t want anything or anyone getting in the way of her relationship with Joaquim. She sees a future that could include marriage and possibly even more children.”

“Tom is getting used to it,” they said, before adding of his kids with Gisele, “the kids are fine with it, and that’s all that matters.”

