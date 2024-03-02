 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'

Prince Harry’s new documentary is titled 'Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and the Invictus Games'

Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s documentary has been watched by palace staff to see if it “reflect[s] on the crown.”

The Duke of Sussex recently released his documentary Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and the Invictus Games, which depicted his trip to Canada in anticipation of a year left in the Invictus Games.

Now, a British former butler to King Charles III, Grant Harold, says the palace must have watched the documentary: "The people who will be watching it and keeping an eye on what he’s doing will be the men in suits at the palace, as Princess Diana called them. They’ll be the ones that make sure it won’t impact or reflect on the crown, monarchy, Royal Family and King.”

He also said that Prince Harry used to value his privacy when he worked at the palace, but is eager to make documentaries on his personal life now.

"Who knows if he’ll do more,” he told Alt Index, adding, "When I worked for Charles, Harry liked his privacy, so unless that’s completely gone, it’s possible that there could be a fly-on-the-wall doc that follows him around."

"Meghan has done TV work in the past, so she’s comfortable with it. She’s already done voiceover products, podcasts and TV," he added of the Duchess of Sussex.

