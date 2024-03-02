 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Lily Gladstone reveals pro-tip before Oscars win

Lily Gladstone has been nominated for the 2024 Academy Awards for her acting in 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Photo: Lily Gladstone reveals pro-tip before Oscars win
Photo: Lily Gladstone reveals pro-tip before Oscars win

Lily Gladstone is seemingly preparing for her anticipated big win at the 2024 Academy Awards.

As fans will know, the American actress is among this year's nominees at the Oscars for her work in the flick Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo Di Caprio.

Ahead of the award show, which is scheduled on 10th March 2024, Lily reportedly received some tips from the two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

Speaking to People Magazine, the 37-year-old acting sensation revealed, "Her big tip was to keep up on your adaptogenic mushrooms through this whole period, which is great advice."

She went on to add, "It's like, okay, that is a very quick, easy, self-care ritual that I can adapt, coming from one of the most brilliant, brilliant actors alive."

In addition to this, Lily confessed that she had always looked up to Cate when it came to acting and she was honoured to receive a stress-mitigating suggestion from the Elizabeth alum.  

"You grow up idolizing somebody's career and their acting,” the star continued.

“And you think it's going to be a bit of advice about how to stay present or how to really commit to an objective or some acting tip," she concluded. 

