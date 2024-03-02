 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Lily Collins puts herself in 'awkward position' with new confessions

Lily Collins weighs in on the inspiration behind her collection of essays 'Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me'

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Lily Collins reportedly got candid about her personal life in new tell-all book.

The Emily in Paris star recently penned a collection of essays for her fans by the name Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

In this collection, Lily sheds light on a myriad of different topics which include dealing with troubled boyfriends, eating disorders and father issues.

Spilling the beans on the book, Lily told People Magazine, “It’s definitely like having my diary published.”

“I’m willing to put myself in that awkward position, to be the first to stand up and say, ‘Well, this is something I went through,” she explained.

Revealing the inspiration behind this move, the actress disclosed, “This is my way to open up conversation with young women and say, ‘Hey, we’re all the same.’”

The 34-year-old also declared, “We all have the same struggles.”

Before wrapping up the chat, Lily admitted, “I’m learning how to accept your actions and vocalise how they made me feel.”

“I now understand that my frustrations surrounding our communication are not about changing you, but accepting you as you are,” she concluded. 

