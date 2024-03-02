 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle will meet THESE three royals on UK visit with Prince Harry

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle is likely to be “restricted” to meeting select royals if she visits the UK with Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry could visit the U.K. in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which the Duke of Sussex spearheads.

Ahead of their expected visit, royal expert Jennie Bond told New Magazine: "They could be confined, I think to meetings with [King] Charles - and perhaps [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice.”

"The rest of the family would have to think hard about the implications of meeting Harry and Meghan."

Bond noted that senior members of the Firm will have to be loyal to Prince William and Princess Kate. She also said that the Sussexes are likely to bring their two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, on the trip.

Harry and Meghan reportedly want to take Archie and Lilibet to the UK, especially because Lilibet has only met her grandfather once. However, lack of security for the couple prevents them from taking kids to visit the UK.

This comes as Prince Harry recently lost the case against the Home Office over his family’s security in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first lost their government-given UK security when they stepped down as working royals in 2020. 

