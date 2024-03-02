 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Diana wedding dress ‘horrified' her designer

Princess Diana shares two children with King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Princess Diana’s designer was shocked and horrified to see her wedding dress, she reveals.

The former Princess of Wales, who tied the knot with King Charles, had a fashion faux pas on her big day.

“We did know it would crease a bit but when I saw her arrive at St Paul's and we saw the creasing I actually felt faint," wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emmanuel said , adding: "I was horrified, really, because it was quite a lot of creasing. It was a lot more than we thought."

Elizabeth also told Daily Mail: “In the tiny carriage; it had crumpled far more than we'd anticipated. We'd done a rehearsal, but not with her father, Earl Spencer, in the car, too — and he was quite a large man. It was a hot day, there was so much volume in the net and she was nervous, so she kept grabbing hold of it in her hands. Fortunately, we knew the fabric would pull out — that's why we were there".

