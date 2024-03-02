 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband

Before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to get herself hitched through the famous dating show

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Meghan Markle almost joined The Bachelor to find a husband
Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband

Before Prince Henry, Meghan Markle once considered finding her soulmate through the famous dating show The Bachelor.

The 42-year-old former actress, who now goes by the title of Duchess of Sussex, almost got herself signed up for the reality show where 32 women try to win the heart of an eligible bachelor until he choses a lucky lady for himself.

The revelation was made by the creator of The Bachelor named Mike Fliess who took to his X account and claimed that he finally got the permission to reveal the information.

“Just got the go-ahead to reveal this shocking fact. Right after she left Deal or No Deal, Meghan seriously considered applying to be on #TheBachelor !!! #slidingdoors,” he penned.

Moreover, according to Mirror, Meghan considered the appearance way before her rise to fame as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama Suits.

Whereas Meghan has never shown her interest in The Bachelor publicly, she did once talk about her gig in Deal or No Deal where she was treated like “a bimbo.”

"I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance,” she said in 2022 during her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with Joaquim PDA?
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows video
Jimmy Kimmel names go-to burger joint for celebs in award shows
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce
Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Sofia Vergara 'possessive' of her dog playing with Joe Manganiello's new girlfriend
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Iris Apfel garners posthumous tributes from THESE celebrities
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Lily Collins says no to abusive partners with bombshell revelations
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel
Tomi Adeyemi reveals inspiration behind record breaking novel
Kate Middleton used to ‘joke around' with staff amid dating days with Prince William
Kate Middleton used to ‘joke around' with staff amid dating days with Prince William
Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision
Demi Moore exhausts Kevin Costner friendship with one big decision
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Angela Bassett gets candid about role as Tina Turner in 1993 biopic
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends
Katie Holmes' lawyer quashes reports of money problems as Tom Cruise support ends