Meghan Markle almost joined 'The Bachelor' to find a husband

Before Prince Henry, Meghan Markle once considered finding her soulmate through the famous dating show The Bachelor.

The 42-year-old former actress, who now goes by the title of Duchess of Sussex, almost got herself signed up for the reality show where 32 women try to win the heart of an eligible bachelor until he choses a lucky lady for himself.

The revelation was made by the creator of The Bachelor named Mike Fliess who took to his X account and claimed that he finally got the permission to reveal the information.

“Just got the go-ahead to reveal this shocking fact. Right after she left Deal or No Deal, Meghan seriously considered applying to be on #TheBachelor !!! #slidingdoors,” he penned.

Moreover, according to Mirror, Meghan considered the appearance way before her rise to fame as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama Suits.

Whereas Meghan has never shown her interest in The Bachelor publicly, she did once talk about her gig in Deal or No Deal where she was treated like “a bimbo.”

"I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance,” she said in 2022 during her Spotify podcast Archetypes.