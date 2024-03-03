Kate Hudson hinted at a forthcoming music album back in 2022

Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience

Kate Hudson just expressed how liberating the experience of writing music is for her.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 44-year-old actress opened up about her upcoming album and the creative process behind writing songs for it.

"It's really fun. I'm really enjoying it," Hudson told the outlet discussing how she enjoyed crafting music. "The writing process was the most important and cathartic for me."

"I wrote the songs, so they're very personal, and each one is a different kind of expression of myself," she adds. "Every [song] will feel different, but obviously, I think, very authentic to me," the Bride Wars star further said.

Hudson first revealed her plans to record an album in April 2022, by taking to her official Instagram account to upload a photo of herself singing in a space for rehearsal.

"Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai," the singer’s caption read, where Hudson seemingly referred to music, in a hashtag, as her "ikigai," (a Japanese concept that explains "reason for existence.")

