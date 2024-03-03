Meghan Markle is asked not to come back to the UK

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as the senior member of the Royal Family in 2020, has become unpopular over the years.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR tells Express.co.uk : "I don't think it's a good idea for Meghan Markle to move back to the UK, and I don't think she'd personally be happy.

"She struggled living in the UK prior to Mexgit, I think being part of the British monarchy was out of her comfort zone. Her popularity in America is much greater than in the UK."

"The public often dislikes the hypocrisy of her showing off her privileged life while trying to resonate and relate to those less fortunate than her.

Lynn concluded: "Also, her use of private jets whilst campaigning for climate change is often commented on. Fair or unfair, the public likes to call her out on these things, so I believe toning this down would help increase her popularity."