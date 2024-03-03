 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle is disliked for her ‘hypocrisy,' claims expert

Meghan Markle is asked not to come back to the UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Meghan Markle is advised to not return to the UK amid tensions with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as the senior member of the Royal Family in 2020, has become unpopular over the years.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR tells Express.co.uk : "I don't think it's a good idea for Meghan Markle to move back to the UK, and I don't think she'd personally be happy.

"She struggled living in the UK prior to Mexgit, I think being part of the British monarchy was out of her comfort zone. Her popularity in America is much greater than in the UK."

"The public often dislikes the hypocrisy of her showing off her privileged life while trying to resonate and relate to those less fortunate than her.

Lynn concluded: "Also, her use of private jets whilst campaigning for climate change is often commented on. Fair or unfair, the public likes to call her out on these things, so I believe toning this down would help increase her popularity."

Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
Rihanna under fire for performance in big fat Indian wedding
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Sean 'Diddy' Combs SA case plaintiff faces major blow
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert
Prince Harry planning to prove his loyalty to King Charles soon: Expert
Prince Harry told to ‘grow up', ‘cool' himself down
Prince Harry told to ‘grow up', ‘cool' himself down
Kim Kardashian issued parenting advice over Kanye West
Kim Kardashian issued parenting advice over Kanye West
Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split
Sam Asghari makes new claims after Britney Spears split
Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?
Giselle Bundchen finds the 'perfect partner' in Joaquim?
Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Kate Hudson gets candid about liberating songwriting experience
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce almost down the marriage road: Insider