Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'

Hans Zimmer teases 'Dune: Part Three' as he opened up about the yet-to-be-announced trilogy

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Exciting update about Dune: Part Three
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'

Dune: Part Two dominates the theatres as the audience and critics receive the film well. Amid the success, the movie's music composer Hans Zimmer recently said he is working on the new film's music score.

During an interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning composer said, "I'm writing because I know that we will be greenlit for Part Two. And secondly, I think it'd be good for me to carry on writing and maybe inspire you with some things."

He continued, "Josh [Brolin] and I actually have probably two or three songs from the first movie that never made it into the movie."

Noting, "And I think Josh and I need to go and do our unplugged version very soon."

Teasing the development on threequel, Hans shared, "Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts Dune: Messiah on my desk, and I know where we're going, and I know we're not done."

