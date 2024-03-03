 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance

Sydney Sweeney opens up about Glen Powell romance in her hosting debut on 'SNL'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Photo: Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance
Photo: Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance

Sydney Sweeney got candid about the romance rumours with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

As the 26-year-old acting sensation made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, she talked about a myriad of different topics including Anyone But You and Euphoria’s success, Madame Web’s failure and her upcoming project Immaculate.

During the same monologue, the American actress addressed different rumours attached to her. Addressing one of the “craziest ones” among these, the acting sensation confessed that she never dated her co-star, Glen Powell.

Speaking of her alleged romance with the Hollywood hunk, Sydney declared, “That’s obviously not true.”

She went on to explain, “Me and my fiance [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot.”

“I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” she insisted before resigning from the topic.

The confession comes after Glen Powell previously remarked, “Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it,” on the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet.

Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards
Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards
Dave Bautista almost lost his role in 'Blade Runner 2049'
Dave Bautista almost lost his role in 'Blade Runner 2049'
Beyonce staying in marriage with Jay-Z for money?
Beyonce staying in marriage with Jay-Z for money?
Taylor Swift's producer takes a brutal jibe at Kanye West
Taylor Swift's producer takes a brutal jibe at Kanye West
Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish video
Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish
Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle
Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle
Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck makes another compromise for Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Meghan Markle ‘unusual' and ‘tactile' love towards Harry laid bare
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Exciting update about 'Dune: Part Three'
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Chris Evans smartly rips apart current superhero films?
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Beyoncé shares secret outfit to walk unnoticedly in public
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping
Damien Chazelle spills on how he feels about 'Babylon' flopping