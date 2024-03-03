Ben Affleck finally 'happy' with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are sighted together ahead of Jennifer Lopez's new album release

Ben Affleck reportedly took a ‘friendly stroll’ with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

For the unfamiliar, Ben Affleck co-parents three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with his former wife and Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner.

Over the past few months, several reports emerged on the internet that established that Jennifer Garner’s presence in Ben’s life was the core reason for a causing the rift with Jennifer Lopez.

Nonetheless, the former pair was sighted once again as they stepped out together in order to treat Samuel to an excursion at Disneyland ahead of his 12th birthday.

This trip to the 'happiest place on earth' comes after an insider privy to Daily Mail informed the outlet that Jennifer Lopez has finally ‘blended well’ with Ben’s kids and his ex-wife.

The source shared about the Good Will Hunting alum, “Ben is healthy.”

They also explained, “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work,' the insider explained.

“It is really a very happy co-parenting situation,” the insider added.

In addition to this, the insider dished that the actor’s current and former wives also share a ‘friendly' relationship with each other now.

“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” the remarked as they resigned from the chat.