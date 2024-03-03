 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ben Affleck finally 'happy' with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are sighted together ahead of Jennifer Lopez's new album release

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Photo: Ben Affleck finally happy with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report
Photo: Ben Affleck finally 'happy' with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck reportedly took a ‘friendly stroll’ with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

For the unfamiliar, Ben Affleck co-parents three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with his former wife and Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner.

Over the past few months, several reports emerged on the internet that established that Jennifer Garner’s presence in Ben’s life was the core reason for a causing the rift with Jennifer Lopez.

Nonetheless, the former pair was sighted once again as they stepped out together in order to treat Samuel to an excursion at Disneyland ahead of his 12th birthday.

This trip to the 'happiest place on earth' comes after an insider privy to Daily Mail informed the outlet that Jennifer Lopez has finally ‘blended well’ with Ben’s kids and his ex-wife.

The source shared about the Good Will Hunting alum, “Ben is healthy.”

They also explained, “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work,' the insider explained.

“It is really a very happy co-parenting situation,” the insider added.

In addition to this, the insider dished that the actor’s current and former wives also share a ‘friendly' relationship with each other now.

“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” the remarked as they resigned from the chat. 

'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘Damsel' premiere with Bongiovi family video
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘Damsel' premiere with Bongiovi family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to full time royal duties deemed ‘possible'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to full time royal duties deemed ‘possible'
Lily Gladstone reveals her acting role model
Lily Gladstone reveals her acting role model
Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards
Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance
Dave Bautista almost lost his role in 'Blade Runner 2049'
Dave Bautista almost lost his role in 'Blade Runner 2049'
Beyonce staying in marriage with Jay-Z for money?
Beyonce staying in marriage with Jay-Z for money?
Taylor Swift's producer takes a brutal jibe at Kanye West
Taylor Swift's producer takes a brutal jibe at Kanye West
Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish video
Justin Bieber receives a unique birthday gift after Hailey Bieber's wish
Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle
Loretta Lynn's daughter, Cissy shares health update amid cancer battle