John Stamos supported his wife, Caitlin McHugh film 'Invisible Raptor'

John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere

John Stamos just supported his wife, Caitlin McHugh on the premiere of her latest project, Invisible Raptor.

The 60-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Saturday, March 1, 2024, to post about how much he enjoyed being his wife’s “arm candy” at the film’s premiere.

“Absolutely love those moments when I get to play the role of “arm candy” and just stand by my incredible wife, @Caitlinskybound especially at cool events like the @mammothfilmfestival,” Stamos’ caption read, referring to the event held at Mammoth Film Festival in California, on Friday.

“Seeing her shine with her movie, @invisibleraptormovie, I couldn’t be prouder of my amazing wife. Supporting her in these moments is an honor I cherish deeply,” his note further stated.



The General Hospital star continued, “Can’t wait for you all to see this very funny film. Great work @lordmikecapes,” mentioning Michael Capes, who wrote, produced and acted in the movie, Invisible Raptor.

Caitlin McHugh, his wife, and who portrays the character of Amber in the new film, took to the post’s comment section to pen a sweet comment that read, “Thank you Love.”