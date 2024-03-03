 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'poisonous pair': Here's why

Donald Trump recently said, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed poisonous pair: Heres why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'poisonous pair': Here's why

A royal expert has dubbed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘poisonous pair’ and claimed that people were completely fed up with their ‘betrayals, disloyal hypocrisy and self-promotion.’

Speaking to GB News, Lee Cohen claimed "People on both sides of the Atlantic are overwhelmingly, completely fed up with Harry and Meghan's betrayals, disloyal hypocrisy and self-promotion."

Read More: Prince Harry's return to royal duties exposed: report

The US journalist went on to say, "Trump captures the public's disgust with the poisonous couple's boasting, like the lofty claims of their new rebranding that depicts Meghan as one of the world's most influential women.

"But the thing that really drives us over the edge, and President Trump captured this too, is the eternal sense of hubris and entitlement for this poisonous pair."

Recently former President Donald Trump said, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Also Read: Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours

Trump made these remarks while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference last Saturday.

Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere
Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?
Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?
Prince Harry's return to royal duties exposed: report
Prince Harry's return to royal duties exposed: report
North West feels ‘self blame' about dad Kanye's marriage with Bianca Censori
North West feels ‘self blame' about dad Kanye's marriage with Bianca Censori
Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback
Elle King quashes controversy with musical comeback
Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours video
Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was
Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was
Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain?
Meghan Markle's made Prince Harry laser ‘focus' on royal pain?
Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana video
Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana