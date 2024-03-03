Donald Trump recently said, "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'poisonous pair': Here's why

A royal expert has dubbed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘poisonous pair’ and claimed that people were completely fed up with their ‘betrayals, disloyal hypocrisy and self-promotion.’



Speaking to GB News, Lee Cohen claimed "People on both sides of the Atlantic are overwhelmingly, completely fed up with Harry and Meghan's betrayals, disloyal hypocrisy and self-promotion."

The US journalist went on to say, "Trump captures the public's disgust with the poisonous couple's boasting, like the lofty claims of their new rebranding that depicts Meghan as one of the world's most influential women.

"But the thing that really drives us over the edge, and President Trump captured this too, is the eternal sense of hubris and entitlement for this poisonous pair."

Trump made these remarks while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference last Saturday.