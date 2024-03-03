Prince William receives another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours

King Charles is facing pressure to abdicate for Prince William and focus on his health following his cancer diagnosis

Prince William set to receive another honour amid King Charles abdication rumours

Prince William has received another honour as his father King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment and the monarch’s abdication rumours.



According to reports, the Prince of Wales is set to take over from Queen Camilla, who has been leading the royal family in the absence of King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Read More: Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was

Queen Camilla is reportedly leaving the UK for a holiday after picking up 13 extra engagements on top of her own to help her husband King Charles, who is suffering from cancer.

The future king, who returned to royal duties from break owing to his ailing wife Kate Middleton, is expected to step up in Camilla’s absence and lead the Royal Family alongside the King's sister Princess Anne.

Queen Camilla will be back in action on March 11 to represent King Charles at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, according to The Times, per GB News.

The insider told the publication, "Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution.

"She has been buoyed by the public's reaction.”

Another royal source said: "Her Majesty is robust, positive and determined to keep going while the King is off public duties.

"The King is proud and pleased to see the show is being kept on the road by the Queen and the wider family."

Also Read: Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana

Meanwhile, King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate and focus on his health following his cancer diagnosis.