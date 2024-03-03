 
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity

Prince William seems to have learned from his dad King Charles' attitude toward Diana's popularity

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Prince William seems to have learned from his dad King Charles' attitude toward Diana's popularity

Prince William is being praised for his confidence around Princess Kate’s popularity, unlike his dad King Charles' handling of Princess Diana's popularity. 

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond says the Prince of Wales is learning from his father King Charles’ mistakes with Princess Diana and handling Kate’s popularity well.

"William deserves a great deal of credit because he has never appeared jealous of the attention that his wife gets,” she told OK! magazine.

"He has gently introduced her into what life would be like and has let her shine and constantly demonstrates that he's hugely proud of her,” she added.

"William allows her centre stage without quibble. They are an incredibly strong couple, which gives her a great deal of confidence," she noted.

Jennie went on to compare William’s attitude with Charles’, saying, “William has always been careful to guide, support and encourage Kate in all that she has done. He has never shown any sign of being jealous of all the attention his wife gets. He is immensely proud of her. But Charles found Di-mania hard to handle."

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from her abdominal surgery at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Meanwhile, Prince William has had to make public appearances solo in her absence. William attended the 2024 BAFTA awards solo after Kate looked stunning at the previous year’s BAFTAs.

