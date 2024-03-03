 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Diana's brother pays touching tribute to grandmother Cynthia Spencer

Charles Spencer is the younger brother of Princess Diana

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother pays touching tribute to grandmother Cynthia Spencer
Princess Diana’s brother pays touching tribute to grandmother Cynthia Spencer

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has paid a touching tribute to their grandmother Cynthia Spencer.

Taking to Instagram, Charles Spencer shared a portrait of his grandmother, drawn by Sargent in 1919 with a heartfelt tribute.

Read More: Prince Harry gets sweet advice related to Prince William amid UK return plans

He wrote: “My grandmother, Cynthia Spencer, drawn by Sargent in 1919 - the year in which she married my grandfather.”

Prince William and Harry’s uncle went on to say, “When I set out for boarding school, in September 1972, my father told me that “Grandmother” (who I adored) would be constantly popping across from @althorphouse to Maidwell to take me out for tea.

“But not only were we not allowed out on any such occasions, with any family member, it turned out that Grandmother was (much more importantly) very ill with a brain tumour - which grew on a spot where she’d been badly struck during a train crash, years earlier. Grandmother died within weeks of my being sent away to boarding school.”

Also Read: Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm

Charles Spencer concluded, “Not only was Grandmother absolutely adored by her family, she was also loved and respected locally: indeed, the hospice in the nearby town of Northampton is still called “Cynthia Spencer” in her honour.”

Why Euphoria S3 has been delayed?
Why Euphoria S3 has been delayed?
Taylor Swift unveils final version of 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift unveils final version of 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Rebecca Ferguson sought less heroic exit from 'Mission Impossible'
Rebecca Ferguson sought less heroic exit from 'Mission Impossible'
Denis Villeneuve reacts to possibility of 'Dune 3'
Denis Villeneuve reacts to possibility of 'Dune 3'
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian worried Kim Kardashian will have to ‘police' Odell Beckham Jr.
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian worried Kim Kardashian will have to ‘police' Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry gets sweet advice related to Prince William amid UK return plans video
Prince Harry gets sweet advice related to Prince William amid UK return plans
Prince William dumps the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty'
Prince William dumps the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty'
BLACKPINK Lisa unexpectedly attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert
BLACKPINK Lisa unexpectedly attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert
Harry Styles eager to ‘settle down' with Taylor Russell: She ‘is it'
Harry Styles eager to ‘settle down' with Taylor Russell: She ‘is it'
Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud video
Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud
Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm
Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning