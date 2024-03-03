 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry gets sweet advice related to Prince William amid UK return plans

Prince Harry wants to serve King Charles and the monarchy amid rift with Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Prince Harry gets sweet advice related to Prince William amid UK return plans

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who is currently not on speaking terms with his estranged brother Prince William, has received a sweet advice related to the Prince of Wales amid his potential permanent return to the UK.

The advice has come from former royal family butler Grant Harrold.

Read More: Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm

Grant Harrold told the New York Post: "It’s difficult to say given everything that has gone on and the trust that has been broken down whether they could return as full-time royals, but I’ve always said if Harry did return to the UK, it is possible."

"[Harry] could have a discussion with his brother about resuming his royal duties, but obviously there is so much that has happened over the last couple of years and that needs to be sorted out before the Sussexes made a permanent return,” he said.

The former butler believes "I don’t think it would be impossible — when I was working for the Royal Family, I saw how close William and Harry were, I don’t think that’s a relationship that is too far gone to be healed or fixed."

Also Read: Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery

The latest advice from the royal butler came days after Prince Harry expressed his desire to return to UK to serve King Charles and the Firm following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Prince William dumps the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty'
Prince William dumps the ‘unglamorous, graft of royalty'
BLACKPINK Lisa unexpectedly attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert
BLACKPINK Lisa unexpectedly attends Taylor Swift Singapore concert
Harry Styles eager to ‘settle down' with Taylor Russell: She ‘is it'
Harry Styles eager to ‘settle down' with Taylor Russell: She ‘is it'
Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud video
Angelina Jolie wants kids to have father love despite feud
Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm
Prince William ‘adamant' on keeping ‘outsider' Harry away from Firm
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to receive increased security amid warning
Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
What Prince William has learned from Charles' handling of Diana's popularity
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
Prince Harry vs royal family: Princess Eugenie to support Duke amid his rift with Firm
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere
John Stamos lauds wife Caitlin 'Invisible Raptor' movie premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'poisonous pair': Here's why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'poisonous pair': Here's why
Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?
Sydney Sweeney confirms slim waist secret in 'SNL'?