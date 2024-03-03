Colman Domingo explains why season three of 'Euphoria' has been delayed for two years

Why has 'Euphoria' S3 been delayed?

Season three of Euphoria is one of the much-anticipated shows on HBO. But the new episodes have been delayed for two years. Now, Colman Domingo reveals why.



During an interview with GQ, the actor who played a recovering drug addict, Ali, said the delay was due to the creator Sam Levinson's last-time tweaks to fine-tune the story in showcasing the real world.

"[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again because I think he's wrestling with what's important."

He continued, "He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now."

"Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three."

Last year, the showrunner told Elle that the upcoming season was a "film noir", adding that Rue would "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."