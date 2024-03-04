 
King Charles insists Prince Harry is part of royal family as Duke loses challenge over police protection

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

Britain's King Charles has insisted that his younger son Prince Harry is part of the royal family and always will be, a former butler has claimed.

Speaking to the New York Post, Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles when he was the Prince of Wales, claimed “The king has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time.”

Read More: Royal family issued fresh warning related to Meghan Markle

Harrold went on to claim, “It is possible that given recent events, with the king not being 100% and he’s now relying on other members of the family, he could ask Harry to take on other duties.”

The former butler added, “Remember, Prince Harry is still a senior member of the royal family — he’s not a working member of the royal family, but he is still very much a member of the family and Counsellor of State, which means he’s able to step in when the king is unable to perform his duties.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under huge ‘tension' over King Charles

Grant Harrold's remarks came as Prince Harry has lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

