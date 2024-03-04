Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could regain Royal family’s trust by staying quiet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged to keep quiet regarding Kate Middleton’s health concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to keep quiet about Kate Middleton’ health scare as social media users come up with bizarre theories.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, underwent an abdominal surgery in January and has not been seen out in public since her last appearance on Christmas.

Recently, Kesington Palace squashed all speculations regarding the Princess of Wales’ health by revealing that she is “doing well” post abdominal surgery.

In such times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should not reach out to Kate as it would fuel the ongoing rumours and would make their reunion with the Royal family even harder.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick said, "Harry and Meghan would be best suited to not make any public comments about Kate.”

"Anything they said would be over analysed and if they were to wish Kate speedy recovery, speculation would run rampant about what is happening behind the scenes," he added.

He said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could win Royal family’s trust if they choose to remain silent on any controversy regarding the Royals.

"The Duchess & Duke can slowly begin to possibly regain trust from the royal family by doing exactly as they are instructed to do,” he shared.