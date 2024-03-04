 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Palace douses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans for Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hopes regarding their kids, Archie and Lilibet, quashed by Royals

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wish regarding the title announcement of their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were quashed by Palace.

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were waiting for the Royal family to announce the titles of their children officially.

However, when it did not happen six months after the coronation of King Charles, the couple decided to do it themselves, Ingrid Seward has claimed.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton goes against Prince William to fulfill King Charles' orders

Shortly after assuming the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, King Charles affirmed Prince Harry and Meghan's choice to grant official titles to Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert noted how “interesting” it was that Harry and Meghan waited six months before officially announcing their kids’ titles

"They have been allowed to use this style since their great-grandmother died, but their parents have chosen not to until now. How interesting they waited six months to do this,” Seward commented.

“They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did,” she added.

“No such luck. Buckingham Palace left its website intact and allowed the Sussexes to make the move themselves so they couldn't complain.”

