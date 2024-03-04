Lala Kent shares hilarious video with daughter post pregnancy news

Lala Kent announced her second pregnancy on Sunday, March 3, 2024

Lala Kent just revealed the frenzy she has to deal with by being a mom of a two-year-old daughter, and imagines what it would be like if she has another baby girl.



On Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules actress expressed her anxious thoughts at the possibility of having another daughter after announcing her pregnancy.

Kent took to her official Instagram account to upload a story where her 2½-year-old daughter, Ocean, can be seen rummaging through the actress’ shoe closet.

“If I have another girl … God help me …” Kent wrote in the caption of the video further adding, “And my gorgeous shoes.”

Kent can be seen approaching her daughter, Ocean, while the actress filmed her standing in the doorway of her shoe closet, wrapped up in a towel.

“What are you doing?” she asked her daughter, to which Ocean replied, “No!” as she closed the door in her face.

“Ocean! Ocean Kent,” Kent said as she walked up to the door. “Don’t! Get out of here!” Ocean retorted as she opened the door slightly before closing it back again.

Kent then asked, “Are you putting mom’s shoes on?” “Yeah, because I’m a princess,” Ocean responded.

This funny video comes hours after Lala Kent announced, via a separate Instagram post, the exciting news of being pregnant with her second baby.