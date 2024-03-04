 
Monday, March 04, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Da'Vine Randolph gets candid about daily routine ahead of Oscars

Da'Vine Randolph received an Oscar nomination for her role in film, 'The Holdovers'

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Da’Vine Randolph gets candid about daily routine ahead of Oscars
Da’Vine Randolph gets candid about daily routine ahead of Oscars

Da’Vine Joy Randolph just got candid about her daily routine and how she carries herself on a day-to-day basis.

For the annual Oscar portfolio, in a interview to PEOPLE’s magazine she opened up about how she spends her time ahead of one of the biggest nights of her career.

The actress, nominated for the 2024 Academy Awards, in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film, The Holdovers, said "It really comes down to self-care. It's a marathon these six months. It's surreal."

Randolph continued, "I feel like I'm in the Navy or the Marines. I've never experienced anything [like this]."

Reflecting on how she feels that she is in "unknown territory," Randolph further stated, “Everyone is just saying pace yourself, try to stay as present as possible, stay hydrated and take good care of yourself because it's a marathon."

Da’Vine Joy Randolph portrayed the role of Mary Lamb, in the movie, The Holdovers, a school cook and a grieving mother who is staying at a New England boarding school for Christmas holidays.

Th actress has already bagged different prestigious awards for her role, which includes the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards in January.

