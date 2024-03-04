 
menu
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jason Kelce to clear the air on his retirement soon

Jason Kelce took to his social media account and said he will be making a major announcement

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, March 04, 2024

Jason Kelce to clear the air on his retirement soon
Jason Kelce to clear the air on his retirement soon

Jason Kelce will soon be revealing his NFL fate.

The 36-year-old footballer will be clearing the air regarding his retirement on Monday (today) after playing his last game on January 15.

The confirmation comes from Jason himself who took to his X account and tweeted that he would soon let the world know whether he’ll play football again this fall.

“No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon,” the Philadelphia Eagles center tweeted.

Jason purportedly referred to the doctored video his team posted which showed him drinking a beer, announcing that he’d retire from hosting a local radio show but not the NFL.

His retirement announcement has been long overdue as he stated in a gut-wrenching scene in his Kelce documentary, on Prime Video, last year where he admitted that it’s “getting harder and harder to play.”

Moreover, he also told The Philadelphia Inquirer previously that he still plans to stay associated with the Eagles organization in some way, even if he’s not on the field.

Emily Blunt reveals her date for the Oscars
Emily Blunt reveals her date for the Oscars
Chris Mortensen, Pulitzer nominated NFL reporter breathes his last at 72
Chris Mortensen, Pulitzer nominated NFL reporter breathes his last at 72
Emily Blunt plans to make Oscars event a family event
Emily Blunt plans to make Oscars event a family event
Kate Middleton ‘should be left alone' amid abdominal conditions
Kate Middleton ‘should be left alone' amid abdominal conditions
Kanye West wants to change music business model video
Kanye West wants to change music business model
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘move out', look available
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘move out', look available
Da'Vine Randolph gets candid about daily routine ahead of Oscars
Da'Vine Randolph gets candid about daily routine ahead of Oscars
Zac Efron shudders at one lie he spoke in fifth grade video
Zac Efron shudders at one lie he spoke in fifth grade
Meghan Markle urged to take 'leading role' in ending Prince Harry, William's rift
Meghan Markle urged to take 'leading role' in ending Prince Harry, William's rift
Lala Kent shares hilarious video with daughter post pregnancy news
Lala Kent shares hilarious video with daughter post pregnancy news
Taylor Swift cracks relatable joke at second Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift cracks relatable joke at second Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift pose together at Singapore concert
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift pose together at Singapore concert