Jason Kelce took to his social media account and said he will be making a major announcement

Jason Kelce to clear the air on his retirement soon

Jason Kelce will soon be revealing his NFL fate.

The 36-year-old footballer will be clearing the air regarding his retirement on Monday (today) after playing his last game on January 15.

The confirmation comes from Jason himself who took to his X account and tweeted that he would soon let the world know whether he’ll play football again this fall.

“No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon,” the Philadelphia Eagles center tweeted.

Jason purportedly referred to the doctored video his team posted which showed him drinking a beer, announcing that he’d retire from hosting a local radio show but not the NFL.

His retirement announcement has been long overdue as he stated in a gut-wrenching scene in his Kelce documentary, on Prime Video, last year where he admitted that it’s “getting harder and harder to play.”

Moreover, he also told The Philadelphia Inquirer previously that he still plans to stay associated with the Eagles organization in some way, even if he’s not on the field.