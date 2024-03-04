Chris Pratt catapults into comedy with new role as Garfield

Chris Pratt voiced the main character of the upcoming film 'The Garfield Movie'

Chris Pratt and his famous character, Garfield, just returned to the big screens for a new adventure.



A trailer for the upcoming film, The Garfield Movie starring Pratt, the 44-year-old star was released on Monday, March 4, 2024.

In the video, the "Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat" Garfield’s journey from an abandoned kitten to the comfortable life as a pet has been covered.

However, things take a unique turn "after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father — scruffy street cat Vic — Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist," according to the synopsis of the movie.

The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal and has a line-up of a star-studded cast, including, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang.

Chris Pratt confirmed his role as Garfield back in November 2023, when he took to his official Instagram account to upload a poster of the forthcoming film.

"He gets bigger. And so does his story. #GarfieldMovie is exclusively in movie theaters this Summer," the caption of his post read.



The Garfield Movie is all geared to be released in theatres, this summer, that is, May 24, 2024.