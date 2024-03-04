 
menu
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Chris Pratt catapults into comedy with new role as Garfield

Chris Pratt voiced the main character of the upcoming film 'The Garfield Movie'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Chris Pratt and his famous character, Garfield, just returned to the big screens for a new adventure.

A trailer for the upcoming film, The Garfield Movie starring Pratt, the 44-year-old star was released on Monday, March 4, 2024.

In the video, the "Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat" Garfield’s journey from an abandoned kitten to the comfortable life as a pet has been covered.

However, things take a unique turn "after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father — scruffy street cat Vic — Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist," according to the synopsis of the movie.

The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal and has a line-up of a star-studded cast, including, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang.

Chris Pratt confirmed his role as Garfield back in November 2023, when he took to his official Instagram account to upload a poster of the forthcoming film.

"He gets bigger. And so does his story. #GarfieldMovie is exclusively in movie theaters this Summer," the caption of his post read.

The Garfield Movie is all geared to be released in theatres, this summer, that is, May 24, 2024.

Emily Blunt reveals her date for the Oscars
Emily Blunt reveals her date for the Oscars
Chris Mortensen, Pulitzer nominated NFL reporter breathes his last at 72
Chris Mortensen, Pulitzer nominated NFL reporter breathes his last at 72
Emily Blunt plans to make Oscars event a family event
Emily Blunt plans to make Oscars event a family event
Kate Middleton ‘should be left alone' amid abdominal conditions
Kate Middleton ‘should be left alone' amid abdominal conditions
Jason Kelce to clear the air on his retirement soon
Jason Kelce to clear the air on his retirement soon
Kanye West wants to change music business model video
Kanye West wants to change music business model
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘move out', look available
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to ‘move out', look available
Da'Vine Randolph gets candid about daily routine ahead of Oscars
Da'Vine Randolph gets candid about daily routine ahead of Oscars
Zac Efron shudders at one lie he spoke in fifth grade video
Zac Efron shudders at one lie he spoke in fifth grade
Meghan Markle urged to take 'leading role' in ending Prince Harry, William's rift
Meghan Markle urged to take 'leading role' in ending Prince Harry, William's rift
Lala Kent shares hilarious video with daughter post pregnancy news
Lala Kent shares hilarious video with daughter post pregnancy news
Taylor Swift cracks relatable joke at second Singapore 'Eras Tour' show
Taylor Swift cracks relatable joke at second Singapore 'Eras Tour' show