Monday, March 04, 2024
Chris Mortensen, Pulitzer nominated NFL reporter breathes his last at 72

Chris Mortensen died at the age of 72, on March 3, 2024

Monday, March 04, 2024

Chris Mortensen, an NFL reporter for over three decades at ESPN and Award-winning journalist, passed away at the age of 72.

ESPN, the network, took to their X account, formerly Twitter, to announce the news of Mortensen, whom the referred to as an "industry pioneer" and a "hard-working teammate," death, on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

No cause of death has yet been revealed however the reporter had been diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer back in January 2016.

The diagnosis led him to tweet on his X account, the decision of stepping away from the network in 2023 to focus on his "health, family and faith."

"He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades," Jimmy Pitaro, the network chairman wrote in a statement, paying his tribute.

"He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones," the statement further read.

Chris Mortensen won multiple writing accolades throughout his career for his impeccable services in the field.

He won the George Polk Award in 1987 for reporting and the National Headliner Award for investigative reporting in 1978.

Mortensen also received two Pulitzer Prize nominations alongside his 18 total awards, according to ESPN.

