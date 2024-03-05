 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Ariana Grande hypes up 'eternal sunshine' ahead of release

Ariana Grande just hyped up her forthcoming album, eternal sunshine, with a week dedicated to it, four days ahead of its release.

The God Is A Woman hit-maker took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images that revolved around the theme of her album.

Grande can be seen holding the two vinyl versions of eternal sunshine as she wore a patterned sweater.

”happy eternal sunshine week,” her caption read, referring to the few days left in the release of her seventh album.

The 30-year-old artist also announced the track list of eternal sunshine in February, that consists of 13 different songs which includes her newly released single, yes, and?

Yes, and? was a track released by Grande on January 12, 2024 as eternal sunshine’s lead single and was also remixed into a version featuring Mariah Carey, released on February 16, 2024.

Ariana Grande first hinted her album and its release back in January as she unveiled the cover for eternal sunshine.

The picture featured the artist herself whose back was photographed with a blonde ponytail and white dress in the picture.

