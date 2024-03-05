Kate Middleton FIRST LOOK two months after surgery: Photo

Kate Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery earlier this year

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time in two months since her abdominal surgery.



The Princess of Wales, whose absence had stirred controversies in the media and internet, was spotted commuting in the Windsor Estate.

The mother-of-three was seen travelling to Windsor Castle as her mother, Carole Middleton, drove their Audi SUV.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Fox News Digital: "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor."

In January, the palace announced, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," Kensington Palace said.