Royal fans react as Kate Middleton breaks cover for first time after surgery

Royal fans have shared their views after Kate Middleton was spotted for the first time after abdominal surgery nearly two months back.

The New York Post published the photos of the Princess of Wales, who can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mother Carole, near Windsor Castle.

Commenting on it, royal fans have expressed their views with one saying: “She should be allowed all the privacy she wants and needs, but no. Now people can stop speculating. People get ill and need rest.”

“It’s great that Catherine is coming along nicely. Hope for her to recover fully and be back in her typical energetic and beautiful state,” said another fan.

The third commented, “Leave Kate alone. She had serious surgery and has a family. She is wonderful.”

The fourth said, “I hope that she is doing well and her full recovery is unimpeded. She seems to be a good person.”

“Prayers for a speedy total recovery. God Bless the Future Queen of England,” the fifth royal fan said.

This is the first time Kate Middleton has been spotted in public since she celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with Prince William, their children and the rest of the Royal Family.

