Princess Sophie says “Survivors here and around the world have spoken out so bravely about their experiences"

Princess Sophie shares video message amid husband's support to Prince William

Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has released her video message as she addressed the Restoration of the Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Survivors’ Rights Conference in Ukraine.



The royal family shared the video message of Princess Sophie on its official X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

Sophie says, “Survivors here and around the world have spoken out so bravely about their experiences. They are the most powerful advocates who remind us all that we must not turn our backs on the horrors of this crime, we must never forget the survivors.

“Rather, we must stand shoulder to shoulder with all survivors to secure justice and holistic redress, and ensure that this crime isn’t an accepted part of conflict. Their rights and their voices must be at the heart of all our efforts to consign conflict-related sexual violence to the history books.”

Sophie’s video message came amid reports Prince William will be supported by her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward as the Prince of Wales is set to lead the royal family in Queen Camilla’s absence.



Princess Sophie, Edward's wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is expected to join her husband on some of the engagements.