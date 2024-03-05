Kate Middleton receives support amid ‘ridiculous' allegations

Kate Middleton has been causing stir in media with racism allegations and later abdominal surgery

File Footage

Kate Middleton has been garnering a lot of attraction since her name of mentioned as one of the two racist royals in Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame.



More recently, the Princess of Wales, was caught in another bizarre controversy after Royal fans and followers questioned her whereabouts post abdominal surgery.

Defending Kate Middleton from “ridiculous” allegations, her uncle Gary Goldsmith said allegations against the Princess hold no truth.

Prior to entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, Goldsmith addressed the royal racism row, saying, “Kate is 100 per cent not racist, neither is Carole.”

“My family is not racist and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous,” he told The Sun.

Last night, Kate Middleton was seen for the very first-time since her last appearance alongside Prince William and their kids at Christmas.

On Monday, TMZ captured the Princess of Wales in a vehicle riding beside her mother Carole Middleton. While the snap has dismissed speculations of Kate being in coma, it stirred a new controversy.

Several social media users claim that the images dropped by the publication is fake. They say the lady in the car is not Kate Middleton.

It is pertinent to note that the Kensington Palace has not released any statement to address the bizarre rumours.

Earlier, an official statement from the Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales is not expected to be back at work until Easter-time.