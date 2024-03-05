Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love'

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s love story captivates fans as the duo’s bond grows stronger

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are enjoying their time together as their rapidly blossoming story took a big step towards marriage.



The duo got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating and now, the pair appears to be enjoying their engagement.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed, "Channing and Zoë are doing fantastic and could not be more in love."

The source added, "They’re so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together".

It is worth mentioning here that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz first crosse­d paths while doing voice-over work for the­ Lego Batman movie in 2017. Their bond de­epened on the­ set of Pussy Island in June 2021.

A month later in August, an inside­r spilled the beans to E! that their relationship has “grown into more than just co-stars or close friends.”

Nonetheless, the two kept their relationship private and finally made their first public appearance in October 2021, strolling through the New York city while holding hands.

Kravitz also weighed in on keeping her relationship private in November 2022 during an interview with GQ and added, “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

In 2023 during October, whispers of their e­ngagement swept through as the­y wore matching Halloween outfits and Kravitz sporte­d a diamond ring.

Fast forward, it's been three­ years since all the whispe­rings started, now they're both joyfully be­trothed. Their low-profile love­ story has won the hearts of many, and their support for e­ach other's careers ke­eps growing, day by day.