Lindsay Lohan offers rare update into 'Freaky Friday' with Jamie Lee Curtis

Lohan said she is excited for her mother-daughter duo with Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan confirms the sequel of Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are slated to work one more time for the upcoming sequel of Freaky Friday, confirmed by Irish Wish star.

Lohan weighed in on this while talking to PEOPLE about her sequel and even went as far as to admit that right now she did not know when the filming will start, or even if the script for the sequel is ready, but is full of excitement for it.

So much so that she said “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.”

Disney's teen comedy Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’s actor said Curtis and her usually have conversations every other day and both are open to work for the much anticipated film.



The plot of Freaky Friday, a movie from 2003 featuring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is derived from Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel and in this tale, a mother and daughter swap bodies due to a mystical Chinese fortune cookie.

The 2003 film marked the third adaptation of the novel, preceded by a 1976 version with Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster and a 1995 television movie featuring Shelly Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

More recently though, Disney Channel transformed Freaky Friday into a musical film in 2018, starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.

Lohan's second Netflix film Irish Wish will be released on March 15 on Netflix, her first film on Netflix was Falling for Christmas which was released in the year 2022.