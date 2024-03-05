Prince William risking hotter waters ‘than he realizes' with Kate Middleton

Prince William has just been warned about the side effects of his ‘secrecy’ towards Kate Middleton

File Footage

Prince William is allegedly looking at a future like Queen Elizabeth, post Diana with his silence on matters relating to Kate Middleton.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched at length about the Kate Middleton conspiracy stories that circulated after Prince William left a memorial event host-less due to “personal matters.”

Referencing the entire thing Ms Elser began by saying, “That’s the thing here, because there is more at stake than just X being overrun with barmy theories about what is supposedly really going on with Kate.”

“For one thing, the Waleses are in danger of provoking the public,” she added.

“Refusing to acknowledge the mood outside the palace gates is what got the late Queen into so much hot water in the days after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.”

“Her late Majesty might initially have chosen to stay at Balmoral to care for teenage William and Prince Harry but her intransigence on returning to London and to recognising the febrile public mood was one of the biggest miscalculations of her lengthy reign.”

“If William continues to come across as imperiously refusing to explain himself or to provide even the slightest insight into what that ‘personal matter’ was, he could end up looking like a future monarch who doesn’t give a fig about angering the masses.”