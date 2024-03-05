Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given step by step instructions for rebrand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to continue their rebranding efforts, per an expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to “continue their rebranding” after launching their new website.



PR expert Lynn Carratt says the Sussexes “will also be on the outlook for new commercial deals".

Lynn also said that Harry and Meghan “need to be seen at the right events, associate themselves with the right brands and charities, and start to build bridges with the Royal Family".

This comes after the couple rebranded their official website, listing themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The website provides the background and current engagements of the couple. This was followed by their move to use Sussex as the surname of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The rebrand was followed by backlash, with experts saying that Harry and Meghan were attempting to associate themselves with the Royal Family.

The backlash was met with a response from their team member, who told MailOnline, "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”

"They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is," added the source.