Prince William, Kate wanted to like Meghan because ‘Harry was madly in love'

Kate Middleton and Prince William had nothing in common with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Prince William could not build a bond with Meghan Markle due to their dissimilarities.



The Prince and Princess of Wales found the Duchess of Sussex oddly different from themselves and had nothing in common.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: "Both William and Kate wanted to like Meghan if for no other reason than Harry was so madly in love. But the women had little in common beyond some polite chatter and their shared interest in tennis.”

Ingrid then quoted Kate’s confusion, noting : "She could not understand why Harry had never met his future father-in-law, nor why Meghan, who Harry assured was The One and 'ticked all his boxes', appeared embarrassed about her family and unwilling to speak about them apart from her mother.”