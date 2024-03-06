Kate Middleton not in ‘denial,' scared about Prince George kingship

Kate Middleton is mindful about Prince George’s future as King

Kate Middleton is preparing her eldest son, Prince George, for Kingship.



The Princess of Wales is setting ground for George in a way that the future role does not seem intimidating to the future King.

Robert Hardman tells People Magazine: "They're not in denial and there's a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case. With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life

"And there’s a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal — if you can call it normal — and as pleasant as possible," they add.

This comes as Kate and William’s "most important job” is to “raise the next King"