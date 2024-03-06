Kate Middleton uncle ‘begs' people to ‘give her space'

Kate Middleton uncle speaks up for her right to privacy

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is pleading privacy for his niece.



Speaking to Mirror this week, Gary, who is currently in the Celebrity Big Brother House, says the Princess of Wales deserves the right to her space.

Gary said: "I think they should leave her alone right now because there's a reason why they're [family] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space. I just think it's fundamentally wrong and if it was happening to anybody else they would think to give them some space. But because Kate's Kate, she does such an amazing job, there’s always interest in her.

He then continued:"She's the number one royal for a reason and I just beg people to give her some space. I do think that they're changing the dynamic and they are family centric. They've got duty and it's a privilege to have the roles that they do have, but it's family first. You've got to look after yourself. You put your own oxygen mask on before you look after others. Kate, get well, love you and when you're ready we'll see you again. That's what we do to anyone else, why not her?"

The statement comes a month after Kensington Palace announced Kate’s abdominal surgery.