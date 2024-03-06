Camilla Cabello was seen jet-skiing with Drake in Turks and Caicos during a vacation in December 2023

Camilla Cabello breaks silence on dating rumors with Drake

Camila Cabello is ready to talk about her dating rumors with Drake.

In the teaser of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old singer opened up about her pictures of jet skiing with the rapper in Turks and Caicos in December 2023.

Around the same time, the two were also seen grinning and chatting while relaxing on a yacht.

In the snippet, Alex can be seen reminding her, “You were on a vacation… with Drake,” to which Camilla responds with a smile and says, “Oh gosh. It was a vacation plus some work.”

However, she then slips in a flirty wink at which the host says, “Oh? Oh,” and then immediately burst out laughing.

Without spilling more details about her getaway with the Hotline Bling crooner, Camila says that she doesn’t like to talk about her personal life publicly.

“I don’t really do stuff like this,” she tells Alex.

Camilla can also be seen addressing her patch up rumors with ex Shawn Mendes as the two were spotted together on multiple occasions last year.

“It looked to the world like you and your ex Shawn Mendes kind of dabbled with the idea of getting back together,” Alex remarked after the Senorita crooner admitted that she’s “a fan” of getting back with an old flame if it “feels right.”

As soon as she asks her about more details, Camila takes a deep breath and the video ends abruptly.