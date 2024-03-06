Kate Middleton has just been hailed for changing the dynamic of Prince William’s life

Kate Middleton's given Prince William everything King Charles lacked?

Experts have just hailed Kate Middleton for everything she’s done for Prince William.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it the expert pointed out the effect Kate Middleton has had on Prince William’s popularity.

So much so that the expert was quoted saying, “Kate has given William not only the emotional support base and healthy family life he lacked but she is an invaluable asset.”

However as of right now “Unfortunately, that ‘asset’ is currently on the couch, recovering, and, I’d hope, having quite the giggle about the hysteria and havoc her husband managed to cause this week.”

For those unversed Kate Middleton recently underwent a planned abdominal procedure, the details of which have been kept under wraps.

Referencing that prior to concluding, the expert also added, “That is, of course, in between deciding what sort of butt lift to get next.”