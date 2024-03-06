Kate Middleton was reported to make her first public appearance post abdominal surgery to review the Trooping the Colour

Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance

News of Kate Middleton’s upcoming appearance to review the Trooping the Colour in June has been deleted from the Army website over Royal family’s orders.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been surrounded with bizarre theories after she failed to make some appearance days after her abdominal surgery.

However, TMZ shared a photo of what appears to be the first public sighting of Kate following her the surgery. But instead of easing the wild theories, it fueled the fire.

Royal fans and followers are speculating that the lady in photo is actually Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton or some body-double.

Meanwhile, Royal family has raised eyebrows again after they reportedly forced the Army to delete the details of Kate’s appearance at the Trooping the Colour.

According to latest reports, Ministry of Defence’s announcement of Kate's appearance at the event was "not consulted" by the Kensington Palace.

Taking to X, royal expert Cameron Walker revealed, “I understand Kensington Palace was not consulted about the British Army's announcement this morning.”

“It appears The Princess of Wales' attendance is not guaranteed at this stage,” he added.

However, Kensington Palace is expected to announce specifics regarding the princess's upcoming commitments.