Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis 

Reneé Rapp just announced the postponement of her two upcoming shows on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, for the sake of her health.

The 24-year-old songstress announced the news of postponing her U.K./European leg of Snow Hard Feelings Tour due to illness.

Rapp took to her official X account, formerly Twitter, to reveal to her fans that she had in fact “been sick for the majority of” her 2024 tour dates.

The Mean Girls star wrote, “guys I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last nights show. I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can’t seem to shake it.”

“I’m being told that I need to rest my voice and not sing through for risk of long term injury,” she added, revealing long term consequences if Rapp would not take break to rest.

She continued, “I want to keep delivering high quality shows [for] you,” stating that Southampton shows, that were postponed, would be rescheduled as soon as she’s back in the U.K. for Reading & Leeds music festival in August.

“this tour is everything to me but holy s*** am I burnt and I have to prioritize my health in this moment. love you and appreciate your understanding endlessly,” Rapp penned in the conclusion of her note.