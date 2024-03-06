 
menu
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Game of Thrones' actor Kristian Nairn makes debut as author

Kristian Nairn memoir is expected to be released on September 24, 2024

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn makes debut as author
'Game of Thrones' actor Kristian Nairn makes debut as author

Kristian Nairn just became an author apart from being one of the fan-favorite characters on the famous Game of Thrones series.

Nairn exclusively announced his debut novel to PEOPLE magazine, stating that his memoir is just around the corner.

The memoir titled, Beyond The Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships and Surprising Tales will be published this fall by Hachette Books.

“We are thrilled to publish the first memoir to go behind-the-scenes of Game of Thrones, but just as compelling is Kristian himself,” the VP and Publisher of Hachette Books, Mary Ann Naples, said in a statement.

“His story is singular yet relatable, inspiring but harrowing, and loaded with good humor — not to mention dance music. The team at Hachette embraced it immediately,” Naples further added

Meanwhile the actor and DJ reflected on the process of writing the book and told the outlet, “I never planned to write a book. However, after being told a thousand times that I MUST tell my story, here we are.”

“I hope my silly words help bring home some who are lost,” he concluded, referring to Beyond The Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships and Surprising Tales, which is expected to hit the shelves on September 24, 2024.

Travis Kelce expresses love for Taylor Swift: 'best thing possible'
Travis Kelce expresses love for Taylor Swift: 'best thing possible'
Dakota Johnson talks adoption & choosing family
Dakota Johnson talks adoption & choosing family
Prince William does not want Harry in ‘succession decisions'
Prince William does not want Harry in ‘succession decisions'
Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'
Lindsay Lohan shines in silk glam at N.Y.C premiere of Netflix's 'Irish Wish'
Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Zayn Malik unveils 'thoughtful' upcoming album teaser
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Kristen Stewart reveals surprising career choice if not acting
Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Renee Rapp makes difficult decision to postpone concert amid health crisis
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's ‘corrupt trysts' with millionaire exposed
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Usher, Ludacris celebrate song 'Yeah!' milestone
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move video
Prince William's sending a clear sign against ‘nobility' with Kate Middleton move
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Kate Middleton's photo was released on purpose by Palace?
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career
Selena Gomez reveals intentions to embrace acting career