'Game of Thrones' actor Kristian Nairn makes debut as author

Kristian Nairn just became an author apart from being one of the fan-favorite characters on the famous Game of Thrones series.

Nairn exclusively announced his debut novel to PEOPLE magazine, stating that his memoir is just around the corner.

The memoir titled, Beyond The Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships and Surprising Tales will be published this fall by Hachette Books.

“We are thrilled to publish the first memoir to go behind-the-scenes of Game of Thrones, but just as compelling is Kristian himself,” the VP and Publisher of Hachette Books, Mary Ann Naples, said in a statement.

“His story is singular yet relatable, inspiring but harrowing, and loaded with good humor — not to mention dance music. The team at Hachette embraced it immediately,” Naples further added

Meanwhile the actor and DJ reflected on the process of writing the book and told the outlet, “I never planned to write a book. However, after being told a thousand times that I MUST tell my story, here we are.”

“I hope my silly words help bring home some who are lost,” he concluded, referring to Beyond The Throne: Epic Journeys, Enduring Friendships and Surprising Tales, which is expected to hit the shelves on September 24, 2024.