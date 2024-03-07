 
Kate Middleton's 'silent' health update sparks conspiracy theories

Kate Middleton isn't expected to resume her royal duties until after Easter, according to spokesperson

Anxiety over Kate Middleton's health after her abdominal surgery escalated following Prince William's exit from his godfather King Constantine of Greece's burial service on February 27.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales "continues to be doing well" in her recovery, according to the palace's brief statement after she was recently spotted during a car ride with her mother Carole Middleton this week.

However, one palace insider characterizes the general lack of information as complete "radio silence" regarding her condition.

Princess Kate had a "planned" abdominal treatment the day before, according to Kensington Palace which also stated that the royal "wishes that her personal medical information remains private." 

According to PEOPLE, no other details were provided.

They did note that the issue was non-cancerous and that Kate wasn't expected to return to public royal duties until after Easter.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the spokesperson said.

Conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts and health have, however, filled the void created by the lack of transparency around the events leading up to her abdominal surgery.

