Kylie Jenner sparks rumors of a breakup with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's fans fears couple may have split

The speculation about the breakup of the duo raised after Kylie Jenner's recent video on her Tik Tok account with daughter Stormy 6, Aire 2, and sister Kendal Jenner 28, in which Kylie is performing her mommy duties but it showed no traces of Timothée Chalamet.



Moreover, the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetic's owner and Wonka star have not been spotted together for three months leading to rumors of separation.

Kylie and Timothée have been dating for a year and they have maintained a lowkey relationship since day one.

The couple were last seen at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on January 7.

The reel, which Kylie Jenner posted, she can be seen displaying her toned physique in a black outfit while preparing pancakes for her children, Stormi, and Aire, whom she shares with ex-partner Travis Scott.

Post-breakfast, she indulged in a bit of skincare before enjoying quality time with Aire on a trampoline.



Maintaining her fitness routine, Kylie hit the gym before joining her sister Kendall for a visit to the stables, where they not only brushed their horses but also took a ride around the compound.

Despite the eventful day, there was no sign of actor Timothée Chalamet in the whole reel. Speculation suggests he might have been out of town or occupied with a busy schedule, given his current publicity tour for the blockbuster film, Dune: Part Two.